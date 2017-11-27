Quincy, QMG to continue contract for city employees - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy, QMG to continue contract for city employees

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy City Council approved a new three-year contract with Quincy Medical Group on Monday night.

QMG has operated a walk-in clinic for city employees in recent years. Mayor Kyle Moore says the partnership has saved $250,000 in healthcare costs and the new agreement will save even more taxpayer dollars, by expanding healthcare options.

Mayor Moore says the new health contract also will cover x-rays, blood tests and other extra services that were not in the previous contract -- saving the city an extra $80,000 in healthcare costs.

