Renovations stalled at former Hannibal hospital

Investors are still interested in the former hospital property.

Several windows at the old hospital are broken out and boarded up.

Missouri's governor did away with a tax credit that was going to be used towards renovation costs.

The front doors to the vacant hospital are boarded up.

It's back to the drawing board for Hannibal city leaders as they try to restore the old St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The governor did away with a tax credit city officials counted on to pay for the renovations.

Hannibal Assistant Fire Chief Mark VanWinkle says the news of the stalled renovation process is disheartening.

"That building has upward elevator shafts," said VanWinkle. "It has asbestos. It's dilapidated and there's things that are falling in. There's pieces of the ceiling even falling in so it's very dangerous to be inside there."

The city now owns the building and planned to convert it into senior apartments. The price tag, worth $9.5 million, was to be partly paid for with Missouri housing credits. However, the governor axed the tax credit program leaving the future of the vacant building up in the air.

City Manager Jeff LaGarce said despite the setback, investors are still interested in the property. They're now looking at other federal credits to help fund the project.