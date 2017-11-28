Quincy aldermen discuss property tax increase - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy aldermen discuss property tax increase

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy residents could soon be paying more in property taxes.

Aldermen approved a truth in taxation resolution that calls for a 7.37 percent property tax rate increase Monday night.

People who own a $100,000 home would see an estimated increase of just more than $25 in their property taxes.
Aldermen hope a lower rate can be approved when state pension projections are announced.
