Lewis County courthouse phones down - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lewis County courthouse phones down

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
MONTICELLO, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Lewis County courthouse phone lines are down. 

County Clerk Chris Flanagan said the issue began this morning and crews are working to get it fixed. He said there is no timetable for the return of service. 

Flanagan said all business needs to be done in person at the courthouse in Monticello, Missouri.

UPDATE: Flanagan said the phone lines came back on a little after 11 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.