Bed bug scare at Macomb grade school

Bed bugs at on Macomb elementary school have parents worried, but educators said there's no infestation.

The principal at Lincoln Elementary said they had three students with bed bugs at home. So to prevent the spread of them, the school sent a letter home to parents the first week of November. Principal Kim Gillam said that was a precaution , but they haven't noticed any bed bugs in the last week.

"We don't want to spread anything so we take those precautions," Gillam said. "If we know of students that have bed bugs, we do take an extra precaution and throw their things in the dryer, and give them a tote to put their things in so that there is no cross contamination."

Gillam this is an important reminder for parents to be aware of bed bugs or lice this time of year.

