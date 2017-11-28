Another Legionnaires' case at Veteran's Home

A resident at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Quincy is recovering after being diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, according Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

IDVA said in a news release that the resident was diagnosed while being treated at a local hospital over the weekend and has since been released.

The release said IDVA and Illinois Department of Public Health continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Adams County Health Department to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents and staff at the home.

Two residents at the home contracted the disease last month.

An outbreak in 2015 left 12 dead and sickened many others.