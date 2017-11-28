Police warn residents about burglaries during holiday season

They look for electronics, gold, and other valuable items.

Holiday vacations, new electronics and unlocked doors, all reasons why the FBI said home break-ins in the U.S. spike this time of the year.

But, there are things you can do to reduce your odds of becoming a victim.

Many homes in the area can be subject to break-ins. Police said burglars often go through the front door and in 10 minutes, they walk away with thousands of dollars in property.

The FBI says a burglary happens once every 15 seconds. That's why Gary Wiewel is looking out for his neighbors.

"I want to do more of it, and I hope they do to, because something like this is very important," Wiewel said.

Tuesday afternoon, delivery boxes laid around front doors which signaled that no one was home.

"I had a lot of stuff stolen out of the garage and the house," Wiewel said. "We try to lock the doors all the time and try to keep it locked because of people like that."

Police also said social media has been a big factor. They said don't post to social media that you are on vacation or just bought something valuable.

"If you do leave, make sure your valuables are out of sight to passerbyers," VanderMaiden said.

Quincy Police Officer Kelly VanderMaiden said be alert for suspicious people walking through your neighborhood.

"If you are home and you notice people going door to door and looking through windows, report it to the police department," VanderMaiden said.

FBI said in a couple of minutes, you can lose more than $2,000 worth of property.

"You know it is nothing worth it to them, but to me," Wiewel said. "Wanting to get the yard cut or the leaves done or whatever. When the time comes to do stuff like that, you want your stuff to be there."

As for the number of home burglaries in Quincy during the month of December, the numbers have gone down between 2015 and 2016.

But the number of residential burglaries for the year have gone up.

