Deadline approaching for Quincy yard waste pick-up

If you've been putting off outdoor yard work, the time to do it is now.

The last week for yard waste pick-up in Quincy is the week of December 11th. That means if you have yard waste to get rid of, you need to set it out on the curb in an approved container on your normal trash day that week.

The Evans Recycling Site is at 711 West Radio Road, down near the riverfront.

For winter hours: it's open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturday and closed on Sundays. The site is free for Quincy residents.

