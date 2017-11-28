Plan Commission members push back at strategic plan

Fostering local entrepreneurs, planning for the future of retail and developing the riverfront were all discussed by the Quincy Plan Commission Tuesday night.

Those are among the top 10 initiatives for Quincy's strategic plan.

Some commissioners questioned the plan on Tuesday night, saying the initiatives focused too much on the downtown area and not enough on the east side of town.

"A number of comments were made by the planning commissioners about how the plan addresses various issues," said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development. "It was a good debate about some of their concerns."

After Tuesday's meeting the commission will continue to perfect the strategic plan and will then forward it to the city council at the end of the year or first of January to be approved.

