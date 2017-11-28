Plan Commission members push back at strategic plan

Bed bugs at on Macomb elementary school have parents worried, but educators said there's no infestation.More >>
Bed bugs at on Macomb elementary school have parents worried, but educators said there's no infestation.More >>
The Macomb School District is moving money around to make way for an expansion project at Edison Elementary School after students have been going to class in trailers for years.More >>
The Macomb School District is moving money around to make way for an expansion project at Edison Elementary School after students have been going to class in trailers for years.More >>
It's back to the drawing board for Hannibal leaders as they try to restore the old St. Elizabeth hospital.More >>
It's back to the drawing board for Hannibal leaders as they try to restore the old St. Elizabeth hospital.More >>
Quincy residents could soon be paying more in property taxes.More >>
Quincy residents could soon be paying more in property taxes.More >>
The Lewis County courthouse phone lines are down.More >>
The Lewis County courthouse phone lines are down.More >>
Many people have already put up Christmas lights and holiday decorations but a local electrician says it wouldn't hurt to take a second look at those.More >>
Many people have already put up Christmas lights and holiday decorations but a local electrician says it wouldn't hurt to take a second look at those.More >>
A convicted sex offender from Quincy, now ruled sexually violent, will remain in state custody for treatment, according to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.More >>
A convicted sex offender from Quincy, now ruled sexually violent, will remain in state custody for treatment, according to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.More >>