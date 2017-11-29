Plan commission supports permit for convenience store

The sale of the building is still pending.

The former Mini Mart will soon reopen under new ownership.

There could be some new business development on the way on Quincy's south side.



Quincy's Plan Commission endorsed a special permit at Tuesday's meeting for a new convenience store in the 1700 block of Harrison.

The spot has been vacant since the former Mini Mart convenience store closed down.

The sale of the building is still pending and while the Plan Commission supported a special permit for the store, city council has the final say.



The commission says if the store does open, it will sell gas and liquor.

