Tuesday's Area Scores - November 28

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
West Hancock: 64
Payson: 52
Riley Langford: 34 pts
Logan Dorethy: 17 pts, 17 rebs
Trevor Voss: 23 pts
Titans: (6-0)
Indians: (5-1)
Brown County: 75
Griggsville-Perry: 27
Tanner Sussenbach: 17 pts
West Central: 58
Western: 48
Pleasant Hill: 36
North Greene: 56
Triopia: 71
Rushville-Industry: 53
Briar Stinson: 15 pts
(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 63
Ottumwa: 59
-- Overtime
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 20 pts, 16 rebs
Central Lee: 56
West Burlington: 62
Jake Fraise: 16 pts
Holy Trinity: 44
Van Buren: 63
Matt Hellige: 12 pts
(MSHSAA)
Mark Twain: 49
Palmyra: 58
Peyton Plunkett: 20 pts
Canton: 43
Monroe City: 52
Paris: 48
South Shelby: 46
Knox County: 48
Putnam County: 51
Nic Edwards: 11 pts
Hayden Miller: 10 pts
North Shelby: 46
Marion County: 36
Mason Uhlmeyer: 16 pts
Alex Huffman: 10 pts
South Callaway: 76
Van-Far: 80
Lathyn McMorris: 29 pts
*Novinger Tournament*
Scotland County: 64
Newtown-Harris: 18
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
Rochester: 64
QND: 60
Madison L. Meyer: 19 pts
Unity: 30
Illini West: 64
Baylee Clampitt: 24 pts
Chargers: (5-1)
Central-SE: 64
Liberty: 50
Laney Lantz: 28 pts
(IGHSAU)
Fort Madison: 19
Ottumwa: 46
Central Lee: 67
West Burlington: 51
MacKenzie Northup: 22 pts
Holy Trinity: 34
Van Buren: 56
(MSHSAA)
Mark Twain: 64
Palmyra: 81
Audrey Fohey: 25 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 37 pts
Canton: 65
Monroe City: 67
-- Overtime
Jada Summers: 20 pts
Laken Hugenberg: 25 pts
Olivia Jarvis: hit three-pointer at buzzer to force OT
Paris: 31
South Shelby: 45
Lexie Higbee: 11 pts
Knox County: 57
Putnam County: 27
Jesse Anderson: 16 pts
North Shelby: 32
Marion County: 20
*Novinger Tournament*
Scotland County: 52
Newtown-Harris: 20
**College Basketball, Men's**
IUPUI: 77
Western Illinois: 90
Kobe Webster: 27 pts, 8 assists
Leathernecks: (5-1)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 59
Southeast Missouri: 83
Brady Smith: 21 pts
Culver-Stockton JV: 82
John Wood: 83
Chima Oduocha: 18 pts
Blazers: (5-3)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.