Tuesday's Area Scores - November 28 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - November 28

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
West Hancock improved to 6-0 with a 64-52 win at Payson. West Hancock improved to 6-0 with a 64-52 win at Payson.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
West Hancock: 64
Payson: 52
Riley Langford: 34 pts
Logan Dorethy: 17 pts, 17 rebs
Trevor Voss: 23 pts
Titans: (6-0)
Indians: (5-1)

Brown County: 75
Griggsville-Perry: 27
Tanner Sussenbach: 17 pts

West Central: 58
Western: 48

Pleasant Hill: 36
North Greene: 56

Triopia: 71
Rushville-Industry: 53
Briar Stinson: 15 pts

(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 63
Ottumwa: 59
-- Overtime
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 20 pts, 16 rebs

Central Lee: 56
West Burlington: 62
Jake Fraise: 16 pts

Holy Trinity: 44
Van Buren: 63
Matt Hellige: 12 pts

(MSHSAA)
Mark Twain: 49
Palmyra: 58
Peyton Plunkett: 20 pts

Canton: 43
Monroe City: 52

Paris: 48
South Shelby: 46

Knox County: 48
Putnam County: 51
Nic Edwards: 11 pts
Hayden Miller: 10 pts

North Shelby: 46
Marion County: 36
Mason Uhlmeyer: 16 pts
Alex Huffman: 10 pts

South Callaway: 76
Van-Far: 80
Lathyn McMorris: 29 pts

*Novinger Tournament*
Scotland County: 64
Newtown-Harris: 18


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
Rochester: 64
QND: 60
Madison L. Meyer: 19 pts

Unity: 30
Illini West: 64
Baylee Clampitt: 24 pts
Chargers: (5-1)

Central-SE: 64
Liberty: 50
Laney Lantz: 28 pts

(IGHSAU)
Fort Madison: 19
Ottumwa: 46

Central Lee: 67
West Burlington: 51
MacKenzie Northup: 22 pts

Holy Trinity: 34
Van Buren: 56

(MSHSAA)
Mark Twain: 64
Palmyra: 81
Audrey Fohey: 25 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 37 pts

Canton: 65
Monroe City: 67
-- Overtime
Jada Summers: 20 pts
Laken Hugenberg: 25 pts
Olivia Jarvis: hit three-pointer at buzzer to force OT

Paris: 31
South Shelby: 45
Lexie Higbee: 11 pts

Knox County: 57
Putnam County: 27
Jesse Anderson: 16 pts

North Shelby: 32
Marion County: 20

*Novinger Tournament*
Scotland County: 52
Newtown-Harris: 20


**College Basketball, Men's**

IUPUI: 77
Western Illinois: 90
Kobe Webster: 27 pts, 8 assists
Leathernecks: (5-1)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 59
Southeast Missouri: 83
Brady Smith: 21 pts

Culver-Stockton JV: 82
John Wood: 83
Chima Oduocha: 18 pts
Blazers: (5-3)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.