QU's Hellenthal sees progress with GLVC play set to start

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Coming off one of the best seasons in program history it's pretty difficult for the holdovers to be patient when it comes to this year's edition of Quincy University men's basketball.



But first-year head coach Ryan Hellenthal knows he has to have a big picture focus.



With so much change on the roster Hellenthal realizes the best is yet to come.



Five games into the season and Quincy has just one victory, but two of its four losses have come by a combined four points. Despite a 1-4 record Hellenthal says his team has only taken one step back in a 22-point loss in the home opener to Upper Iowa.



Otherwise, he's seen steady progress.



"The chemistry is coming together. I'm pleased with where we're at defensively. I think we're guarding the basketball at a rate that will help us to continue to improve and I think our offensive game will continue to come around," Hellenthal said.



"We've got to have the ability to make shots and right now we're making shots in practice, but not making shots in games. Once we start to see that carry over I think that will help allieve some of the pressure and develop some confidence in our guys."



Heading into last Friday's tilt with Illinois College the Hawks were in desperate search of something positive. The six-point victory over Illinois College was a small step forward and now Hellenthal hopes to build off a dose of success.



"It felt really good more so not about me, but for my coaches and for the players. They've worked extremely hard trying to piece this thing together from August until now," he said.



"I was more happy in seeing the satisfaction and smiles on their faces, I hadn't seen a lot of smiles the first three to four weeks, but just happy for those guys. For me, long time coming opportunity to be a head coach. I'm blessed and thankful."



Quincy is back on the road as Great Lakes Valley Conference play begins with Rockhurst on Thursday and William Jewell on Saturday, which starts a stretch of three consecutive conference games.