Quanada sees influx of state money

Now that the state of Illinois has a budget, Quanada, a domestic violence shelter in Quincy, is able to help more victims.

She said they were down four full time staff members for well over a year, but now they are back to full staff.

Duesterhaus said they have contracts with the state of Illinois that says they can get state funding as long as they provide a certain level of service to the community.

She said now that the state is holding up its end of the deal, Quanada is able to hire more staff, and help more people that were turned away because of the budget impasse.

"We're now able to bring our services back up to the levels that are expected under our contracts now that our contracts are being paid on," she said. "It's been a huge relief to our staff here, the existing staff to bring in those new people."

The additional staff has had an impact on the number of people they can help.

"Last year we had decreased the number of people we would take in shelter at any given time to 9 but now that the state has passed the budget we are temporarily being reimbursed for the services we provide under contract we were able to bump that number back up to 15," she said.

Duesterhaus added their services are available every day of the year so don't hesitate to make a call if you need them.