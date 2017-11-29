Matt Lauer fired from NBC News

The longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer was terminated for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace".



Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.



NBC News chairman Andy Lack said the network received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. Lack says the network does not believe it was an isolated incident.



President Donald Trump is responding to the termination of "Today" show host Matt Lauer, saying executives at NBC and Comcast should be "fired for putting out so much Fake News."



On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for `inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News."



Trump then cited the NBC News chairman adding: "Check out Andy Lack's past!" It was not immediately clear what that comment referred to.