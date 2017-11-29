Shelbyville man dies in crash after driving wrong way - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Shelbyville man dies in crash after driving wrong way

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
A Shelbyville, Missouri, man died in a traffic crash Monday evening after driving the wrong way on a one-way highway, according to the crash report.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated Katelynn Sizemore, 17 of Clarence, Missouri, was traveling westbound on U.S. 36, five miles east of Macon, Missouri, while Albin Covington, 84 of Shelbyville, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 when his vehicle struck Sizemore's vehicle head on at 5:17 p.m. 

The report stated Covington was transported by Macon County ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon where he was pronounced dead. 

Sizemore was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital before being taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, via Air Evac with serious injuries, according to the crash report. 

