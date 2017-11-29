Authorities seek help in Marion Co. burglary cases

The Marion County Sheriffs Office is seeking help identifying three individuals in connection with burglaries in the county.

A news release from the sheriffs office stated beginning Tuesday morning at 5:10 a.m. the sheriffs office began receiving information about a suspicious vehicle and possible residential burglary in progress on County Road 336, north of Palmyra. It stated when officers arrived, deputies observed two vehicles parked near the residence, both with one door ajar.

The release stated at approximately 6:45 a.m. a second burglary call was received on County Road 343, a short distance from County Road 336. It stated deputies arrived on scene and were able to confirm numerous items were taken from the residence.

At approximately 10:04 a.m. a third burglary call was received regarding two vehicles on County Road 343, according to the release. It stated the vehicle were searched and items were found to be missing.

The release stated deputies were called to another location on County Road 343 at approximately 11 a.m. It stated deputies found evidence of forcible entry and items were found to be missing.



One of the burglary victims was homeowner Angie Poppe. She said several suspects entered her garage while she was sleeping.



"All my family is a little bit shaken from this," Poppe said. She said $1500 worth of property was taken from her garage.



Marion County Commissioner Lyndon Bode said sometimes people in rural areas are too trusting.

"We've got to be aware to keep our cars locked and our houses locked and just be on the defensive," Bode said. "We are protecting our property. You hate to say that but it's a sign of the times. We're checking into a security system for the property now. We're going to have to change up a little bit. We're going to have to make sure everything is locked up before we leave and pull our keys. It's just a shame that that's the way it has to be here."

At the fourth property affected, cameras show three people wearing what appeared to be masks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO is also encouraging people to keep vehicles and properties secure.