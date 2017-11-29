Tech safety and security tips for parents

The new IHOP in Quincy is closer to being finished. Owners said they pushed back opening day by about a week to avoid training around the Thanksgiving holiday.More >>
A year-end audit revealed to the Brown County School District that they would be on the Illinois State Board of Education's financial watch list for 2018.More >>
Firefighters battled a house fire Wednesday morning in Keokuk.More >>
Illinois Veterans' Home Administrator Troy Culbertson spoke Wednesday following another reported case of Legionnaires and says its a problem beyond the home itself.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Missouri's health department director says he wants lawmakers to pass legislation for a needle-exchange program in the state.More >>
A Shelbyville, Missouri, man died in a traffic crash Monday evening after driving the wrong way on a one-way highway, according to the crash report.More >>
President Donald Trump will return to Missouri on Wednesday as he tries to push the Republican tax plan across the finish line.More >>
The longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer was terminated for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace".More >>
