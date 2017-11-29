Tech safety and security tips for parents

Laptops and tablets are hot items on many kids Christmas lists but a local tech expert shared what parents should know about their children using these devices.

Brian Caldwell with ETC ComputerLand said there are steps parents can take to restrict what their children can access when on devices like laptops and tablets.

He said there are programs you can install on your child's device to monitor their habits. Caldwell said the biggest thing parents can do is remember your child doesn't own the device.

"That device is not the child's, it's yours," stated Caldwell. "You need to have full control and access to that device at all times. Maybe you install software on the device that prevents the child going to unsavory places."

That software is called content filtering.

Caldwell said another option is to have a user account on the device for your children but that account would have restricted access.

It would give you control over what your child can download and install and search for while using the device.

Caldwell also said you should have a good understanding of the device before you give it to your child.

"These kids will know the device better than most parents," he said. "That's just the way it is. You as a parent need to understand the device. Read the manual and fully understand the capabilities of the device and if you don't and your child knows more about it than you do, you might want to reconsider."

Caldwell said putting a schedule on internet access for your children is something to consider, as well.