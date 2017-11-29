Missouri health director supports needle exchange

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's health department director says he wants lawmakers to pass legislation for a needle-exchange program in the state.

Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams on Wednesday said providing intravenous drug users with clean syringes could reduce needle-sharing that spreads hepatitis C and HIV. His comments came after he and other experts talked about ways to fight the deadly opioid crisis in Missouri during a conference in Columbia.

Williams said the potential health benefits outweigh concerns that a needle exchange could enable drug use. He said there's no evidence that would happen.

Several Indiana counties launched needle exchanges following an HIV outbreak in a southern Indiana county.

Williams said he also supports Missouri lawmakers requiring continuing education for prescribing opioids and managing pain.

