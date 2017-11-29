Former school owner's trial to stay in Lee Co. - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Former school owner's trial to stay in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The trial against a former Keokuk boarding school owner accused of sex abuse will stay in Lee County, according to court records.

A judge ruled this week that Ben Trane can get a fair trial in Keokuk.

Prosecutors pushed for a new location, citing pre-trial publicity and Trane's extensive ties to the area.

But the judge sided with the defense, who felt they could find an impartial jury in Keokuk.

