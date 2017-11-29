IHOP set to open soon - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

IHOP set to open soon

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
The new IHOP in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The new IHOP in Quincy is closer to being finished.

Owners said they pushed back opening day by about a week to avoid training around the Thanksgiving holiday. Crews are putting the finishing touches on tables and wall decorations. Owner Larry McDonald said they're excited to open soon.

"We've hired 114 employees, and we start training tomorrow," McDonald said. "In that process, we will be training the cooks through the weekend, and then the cooks and the servers all through next week. Then we will be open the following Monday."

Opening day is December 11th starting at 6 a.m. and IHOP will be open 24 hours.
 


 

