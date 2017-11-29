Driver, passenger airlifted after rollover in Hannibal

The Hannibal Police Department said a driver and passenger were airlifted to the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover crash that closed part of Fulton Avenue in Hannibal Tuesday night.



Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Fulton Avenue at Helm Street. HPD said a 52-year-old Hannibal man was driving north on Fulton Avenue in a 2006 GMC pickup when he lost control, went off the road and rolled the pickup.



Pollce said Hannibal fire crews had to extricate the driver. HPD said the passenger, a 47-year-old Hannibal man, was ejected and both the driver and passenger were airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.



Investigators did not say how severe the injuries were or what specifically led to the crash, which remains under investigation.