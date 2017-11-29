Fire damages Hancock County home

Warsaw fire officials say part of a rural Hancock County home has heavy damage after a fire broke out Wednesday night.



Warsaw Fire Chief Steve Siegrist said the fire started in the kitchen at 1126 East County Road 350 in Sutter, Illinois shortly after 6 p.m.



It's unclear what caused the fire but Siegrist said the kitchen has heavy damage and a family of three who lives at the home will have to stay elsewhere tonight.



One woman was home at the time, Siegrist said, and made it out safely. Fire officials say there is smoke and heat damage to other parts of the home as well.