Camp Point decides to sell K9 Poseidon

Former Camp Point Police Chief Steve Patterson could be reunited with his K9.

Camp Point Mayor Jerry Gunn said at a meeting Wednesday, the village board decided to begin negotiating a sale on the drug dog Poseidon with Patterson and anyone else interested in the dog. Gunn didn't disclose what the town would sell the dog for, but says he's ready to move past the measure.

Patterson did not know the meeting was taking place, but said he's glad to hear the news and has already extended offers previously to buy the dog.

This comes after Patterson resigned from the police department and requested to keep roughly two-year-old drug dog, Poseidon, that he handled while on the force. He said the dog had become a member of his family and best friend through staying with the Patterson's at their home.

The board initially delayed a vote on Poseidon during a meeting earlier this month. Attorney Barney Bier said the board should wait until an evaluation was done on the dog to see if he could be trained to a new handler. Gunn would not discuss the findings of that evaluation.