Wednesday's Area Scores-November 29

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Troy Buchanhan Tournament)
Hannibal: 54
Columbia Hickman: 56
Dezi Jones: 26pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Winfield Tournament)
Hannibal: 60
Christian: 55
**Women's College Basketball**
Chicago State: 54
Western Illinois: 71
Taylor Higginbotham: 17pts, 14 reb, 6 stl
Leathernecks: (6-2)
Culver-Stockton: 62
Grand View: 60
Maison Bound: 14pts, 11reb
Wildcats: (5-4, 1-0 HAAC)
**Men's College Basketball**
Culver-Stockton: 74
Grand View: 98
Wildcats: (2-6, 0-1 HAAC)
**IESA Girls Basketball**
(7th Grade Sectionals)
Quincy Catholic: 39
Athens: 19
*Qcy Catholic advances to state tournament
Carthage: 21
Unity: 16
Rylee Reed: 13pts
Carthage: (21-4)
*Carthage advances to state tournament
Winchester: 41
Jerseyville St. Francis: 23
*Winchester advances to state tournament.