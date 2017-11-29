Wednesday's Area Scores-November 29 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores-November 29

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(Troy Buchanhan Tournament)
Hannibal: 54
Columbia Hickman: 56
Dezi Jones: 26pts

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(Winfield Tournament)
Hannibal: 60
Christian: 55

**Women's College Basketball**

Chicago State: 54
Western Illinois: 71
Taylor Higginbotham: 17pts, 14 reb, 6 stl
Leathernecks: (6-2)

Culver-Stockton: 62
Grand View: 60
Maison Bound: 14pts, 11reb
Wildcats: (5-4, 1-0 HAAC)

**Men's College Basketball**

Culver-Stockton: 74
Grand View: 98
Wildcats: (2-6, 0-1 HAAC)

**IESA Girls Basketball**

(7th Grade Sectionals)

Quincy Catholic: 39
Athens: 19
*Qcy Catholic advances to state tournament

Carthage: 21
Unity: 16
Rylee Reed: 13pts
Carthage: (21-4)
*Carthage advances to state tournament

Winchester: 41
Jerseyville St. Francis: 23
*Winchester advances to state tournament. 

 

