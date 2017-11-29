One wounded, 4 arrested in Hannibal shooting - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

One wounded, 4 arrested in Hannibal shooting

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
Hannibal investigators have blocked off a street and are on an active scene on St. Mary's Avenue near Lamb St. Hannibal investigators have blocked off a street and are on an active scene on St. Mary's Avenue near Lamb St.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

One person was wounded and four people arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Hannibal Wednesday night, police said.  

In a press release, Lt. John Zerbonia with the Hannibal Police Department said around 8:47 p.m. police responded to the 2600 block of St. Marys Avenue, where they learned that someone fired from a vehicle into a residence, wounding one person in the arm. The news release stated that the victim was treated on scene by Marion County EMS.  

Authorities blocked off at least one block in the area of St. Marys Avenue and Lamb Street as an investigation was underway Wednesday night. 

Police said after the shooting, the vehicle involved took off, but officers stopped the car a short time later and arrested three adults and one juvenile. Police have not identified any of the suspects, but say all four were taken into custody. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.