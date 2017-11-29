One wounded, 4 arrested in Hannibal shooting

One person was wounded and four people arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Hannibal Wednesday night, police said.



In a press release, Lt. John Zerbonia with the Hannibal Police Department said around 8:47 p.m. police responded to the 2600 block of St. Marys Avenue, where they learned that someone fired from a vehicle into a residence, wounding one person in the arm. The news release stated that the victim was treated on scene by Marion County EMS.



Authorities blocked off at least one block in the area of St. Marys Avenue and Lamb Street as an investigation was underway Wednesday night.



Police said after the shooting, the vehicle involved took off, but officers stopped the car a short time later and arrested three adults and one juvenile. Police have not identified any of the suspects, but say all four were taken into custody.