Extensive train display up for viewing this holiday season

Now's your chance to see an operating electric train layout right here in the Tri-States this Christmas season.

The Kibbe Museum in Carthage will be running its Lionel trains Thursday evening during the Christmas Open House. The displays include villages, people, cars and parks and many of the accessories are animated.

The layout belongs to model railroaders Jim Morrison and Galen Wollbrink, who will be on hand to operate the trains.

"Toy trains are synonymous with Christmas," Morrison said. "Ever since 1900, when Lionel Cowen set up a store display in New York, they've always had a train around the tree. It's just synonymous with Christmas."

The open house Thursday is from 4 to 8 p.m. The trains will also run on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 and Jan. 6.

The museum is located at 306 Walnut in Carthage. There's no charge to watch the trains.