McDonough Co. man charged with burglary

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces a burglary charge after his arrest Wednesday.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated in a news release that Donald H. Friday, 22, was arrested on a warrant issued Tuesday.

VanBrooker stated the warrant was issued after an investigation into stolen items recovered in Bushnell on Nov. 24. He stated sheriff's office personnel had been searching for Friday since that date and believes he ran away from a Bushnell residence as police arrived to recover the stolen property.

Friday was taken into custody on a $75,000 bond, with ten percent to apply, VanBrooker stated.