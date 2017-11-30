Man arrested for home repair fraud in McDonough Co.

A man was arrested Monday for alleged home repair fraud conducted in McDonough County, the sheriff reported.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated in a news release that Jeffrey A Smith was arrested by authorities in Miller County, Missouri. He said the warrant for his arrest was issued in Oct.

VanBrooker previously reported the fraud happened near Good Hope. He stated the victim paid $9,000 for asphalting a driveway.

According to VanBrooker, a local business assisted in the investigation and found that the job should have cost under $2,000. They also said the work was "substandard."

Authorities stated Smith has outstanding warrants for similar offenses in Marshall County, Iowa, and Boulder County, Colorado. VanBrooker stated it appears Smith will face charges in Iowa first before going back to Illinois and eventually Colorado.

