Adams Co. man arrested for child abuse, cannabis grow

Authorities say an Adams County man faces multiple charges after a report of domestic battery/child abuse led deputies to discovering a hydro-cannabis grow.

In a news release, the Adams County Sheriff's Office stated deputies responded to the report Monday in LaPrairie, Illinois. They stated deputies found the grow while investigating the allegations.

The release stated deputies arrested Kristopher L. Crass, 39, of LaPrairie, Illinois. It stated he was charged with armed violence, aggravated battery of a child, aggravated battery, domestic battery, unlawful possession of cannabis 50 - 200 plants and unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis more than 500 grams less than 2000 grams.

According to the release, Crass was taken to the Adams County Jail on a $300,000 bond.