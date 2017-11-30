Adams Co. man arrested for child abuse, cannabis grow

Hannibal Police reported officers were looking for a second suspect Thursday in connection with a shooting the night before.More >>
Hannibal Police reported officers were looking for a second suspect Thursday in connection with a shooting the night before.More >>
Charges were filed in connection to a shooting Wednesday night in Hannibal, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.More >>
Charges were filed in connection to a shooting Wednesday night in Hannibal, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.More >>
Authorities say an Adams County man faces multiple charges after a report of child abuse led deputies to discovering a hydro-cannabis grow.More >>
Authorities say an Adams County man faces multiple charges after a report of child abuse led deputies to discovering a hydro-cannabis grow.More >>
A man was arrested Monday for alleged home repair fraud conducted in McDonough County, the sheriff reported.More >>
A man was arrested Monday for alleged home repair fraud conducted in McDonough County, the sheriff reported.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces a burglary charge after his arrest Wednesday.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported a Bushnell, Illinois, man faces a burglary charge after his arrest Wednesday.More >>
The Marion County Sheriffs Office is seeking help identifying three individuals in connection with burglaries in the county.More >>
The Marion County Sheriffs Office is seeking help identifying three individuals in connection with burglaries in the county.More >>
The trial against a former Keokuk boarding school owner accused of sex abuse will stay in Lee County, according to court records.More >>
The trial against a former Keokuk boarding school owner accused of sex abuse will stay in Lee County, according to court records.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
A Shelbyville, Missouri, man died in a traffic crash Monday evening after driving the wrong way on a one-way highway, according to the crash report.More >>
A Shelbyville, Missouri, man died in a traffic crash Monday evening after driving the wrong way on a one-way highway, according to the crash report.More >>
The Quincy Police Department reported a 12-year-old girl as missing.More >>
The Quincy Police Department reported a 12-year-old girl as missing.More >>