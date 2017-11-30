Charges filed in connection with Hannibal shooting

Police at the scene of the shooting.

Officer looks for evidence at the crime scene.

Authorities at the scene of the shooting Wednesday.

Charges were filed in connection to a shooting Wednesday night in Hannibal, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.

Clayton stated Tion Dorsey, 28, of Mexico, Missouri, was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action. Clayton stated he was being held in the Marion County Jail.

Clayton stated if Dorsey is convicted, he faces up to 30 years or life imprisonment for assault and up to an unlimited term of years on the armed criminal action.

Court documents stated Hannibal Police Department received reports of shots fired near the area of 2500 Broadway at approximately 8:47 p.m. The documents stated upon arrival, officers located a 56-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his left arm, near the bicep. They stated officers also found numerous shell casings which further indicated a shooting had taken place.

Documents stated victims and witnesses on scene identified Dorsey as the suspect. They stated officers were able to obtain a vehicle description and relayed it to officers and surrounding agencies.

At approximately 9:06 p.m., the Ralls County Sheriffs Office located and stopped a vehicle matching the description, according to documents. They stated Dorsey, Laticia Mahaney, Louetta Dorsey and one teenage male were taken into custody. They stated further evidence in the vehicle supported the fact a shooting had occurred.

Documents revealed the individuals were transported to HPD along with the vehicle. They stated interviews were conducted.

Those interviews supported the report officers initially responded to, according to court documents.

Clayton did not report whether the other three people taken into custody would be charged or not.

In a separate news release, HPD Lt. John Zerbonia stated another suspect, Myron Mahaney, 18 of Hannibal, was still at large and is being sought by HPD officers. He stated Mahaney should be considered armed and dangerous, however, HPD assured the public that Wednesdays shooting was an isolated incident between two individuals who had been involved in an on-going dispute.

Zerbonia stated the incident is under investigation and more arrests may be pending.

