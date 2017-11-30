Warm weather helps local road crews - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Warm weather helps local road crews

Posted:
Road construction is still being done in Hannibal due to warmer weather. Road construction is still being done in Hannibal due to warmer weather.
Construction crews paved roads on Thursday. Construction crews paved roads on Thursday.
They said they will continue working until the cold temperatures move in. They said they will continue working until the cold temperatures move in.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Even though we are headed into the winter season the warmer temperatures haven't stopped road construction in Hannibal. 

Brian Chaplin with the Department of Public Works said as long as the temperatures are 40 degrees and rising throughout the day the road construction across the city can continue. He said the contractor's plan is to fix as many roads as they can before the cold temperatures move in.

"We are going to move in those areas like 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th street, those sides streets that come off adjacent to Church Street," said Chaplin. "So, we are going to stay in that area. That way we don't have to mobilize in different areas and waste anymore more time that we have. Just in case the weather does go south on us, we're in that area and we can pull the plug anytime we have to."

He said he wants all construction done by the middle of December at the latest. It'll start again as soon as it gets warm in the spring. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.