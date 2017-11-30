Warm weather helps local road crews

Even though we are headed into the winter season the warmer temperatures haven't stopped road construction in Hannibal.

Brian Chaplin with the Department of Public Works said as long as the temperatures are 40 degrees and rising throughout the day the road construction across the city can continue. He said the contractor's plan is to fix as many roads as they can before the cold temperatures move in.

"We are going to move in those areas like 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th street, those sides streets that come off adjacent to Church Street," said Chaplin. "So, we are going to stay in that area. That way we don't have to mobilize in different areas and waste anymore more time that we have. Just in case the weather does go south on us, we're in that area and we can pull the plug anytime we have to."

He said he wants all construction done by the middle of December at the latest. It'll start again as soon as it gets warm in the spring.