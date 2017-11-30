Toys being collected for local kids

The Carthage Kiwanis Club needs your help to make sure kids have something to unwrap on Christmas Day.

They're hosting a Toy Share Drive to collect gifts that will be given to hundreds of kids across Hancock County. There are barrels set up around the community for people to donate new, unwrapped toys or gifts.

Organizers said the need is even greater this year.

"Resulted in going from about 200 kids that were needing gifts each year to over 450, so the demand has grown a lot for us," club member Susan Starr said.

Monetary donations to Toy Share can be made payable to Carthage Kiwanis Club and sent to P.O. Box 94, Carthage, IL 62321.