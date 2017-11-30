Boil order for some Quincy residents - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order for some Quincy residents

By Zachary Voss
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A boil order was issued for some Quincy residents Thursday afternoon, according to city officials.

Officials stated repair of a damaged watermain required an interruption of service until approximately 6 p.m. for customers in the following area:

  • Vermont Street, 5th to 6th Streets
  • 6th Street, Hampshire Street to Broadway
  • Broadway, 6th to 7th Streets

Officials stated once service is restored, a boil order will be in effect.

