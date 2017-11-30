Boil order for some Quincy residents

A boil order was issued for some Quincy residents Thursday afternoon, according to city officials.
Officials stated repair of a damaged watermain required an interruption of service until approximately 6 p.m. for customers in the following area:
Officials stated once service is restored, a boil order will be in effect.
