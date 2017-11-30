Plans to rebuild bridge in Marion County

Officials said the bridge will be big enough for two lanes of traffic.

Officials said MoDOT has ranked this bridge one of the Top 3 bridges in Marion County that needs replaced.

A bridge in Marion County will be rebuilt at the start of the year.

A bridge in Marion County is getting replaced early next year.

Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode said it's going to cost $422,000 to rebuild the bridge on County Road 423 in Withers Mill just west of Hannibal.

He said MoDOT named this bridge one of the top three bridges in the county that needs to be replaced.

"When you look at the bridge, on top it looks pretty good," said Bode. "Just a good safe bridge to drive across, but when you get underneath, the beams and structure there's a lot of rust and wear and tear. A lot that needs to be replaced. "

Bode said the new bridge will be big enough for two lanes of traffic and will be able to hold the weight of farm equipment.

"That's our goal," said Bode. "Here in the rural area not only commuter traffic, just driving back and forth from work, but also for the farmers. Our goal is to try and create good rural roads county roads that the farmers can use versus going out on the interstate or out on the major highways."

He said the plan is to start rebuilding the bridge in January or February and hope to be done by late spring, depending on the weather.