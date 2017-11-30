Tree removal approved at Lake Pittsfield

More than 900 trees will be coming out of Pittsfield lake.

A forester from the Department of Natural Resources recommended the city to take out trees to allow for younger trees to grow and prevent diseases in older trees. The city said loggers will come in an take the trees, but revenue from the trees will go back into upgrades for the roads surrounding the lake.

"The road around to the east side of the lake," economic development director Bill McCartney said. "It's just basically gravel and dirt, and a lot of pothole. So we want to do that."

The contract between the logger and the city will be signed Friday and the city expects to receive around $200,000.

