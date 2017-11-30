HPD: Suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Authorities at the scene of the shooting.

Hannibal Police reported officers were looking for a second suspect Thursday in connection with a shooting the night before.

Police reported the shooting happened near the area of 2500 Broadway at approximately 8:47 p.m. Court documents stated the victim had a gunshot wound on his left arm.

In a news release, HPD Lt. John Zerbonia stated, Myron Mahaney, 18 of Hannibal, was still at large and was being sought by HPD officers. He stated Mahaney should be considered armed and dangerous, however, HPD assured the public that Wednesdays shooting was an isolated incident between two individuals who had been involved in an ongoing dispute.

Police previously reported the arrest of Tion Dorsey. He was charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, according to the prosecutor.

Zerbonia stated the incident was still under investigation as of Thursday and more arrests may be pending.

