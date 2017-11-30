Home Mess: Prairieland Conference denies Macomb, West Hancock again

(WGEM) -- Try as they might, in what's turned into an annual fight, both the Macomb and West Hancock football programs continue to run into road blocks when it comes to navigating the road of finding a new conference.



Yet again it's the Prairieland Conference that, at this point, wants nothing to do with either the Bombers or Titans to join as members for football.



Macomb High School athletic director Dave Bartlett tweeted Thursday afternoon "Prairieland once again rejects Macomb and West Hancock #wewantin."



WGEM spoke with Bartlett by phone and he said he's disappointed but added, "we will move forward." He says conference officials met on Wednesday and the decision was made.



Bartlett says the Prairieland represents a logical fit for both Macomb and West Hancock and he had multiple ways to try and entice the Prairieland to expand, but the conference has decided against it.



Last November both schools applied for entry into the Prairieland for football and their requests were turned down.