Hannibal building undergoes renovation to bring history back to life

The Pilaster House is also referred to as Grant's Drug Store.

Officials are hoping to bring the building back to life to reflect what it looked like back in the 1840/1850 era.

The Pilaster House is the last of the historic buildings to undergo renovation in Downtown Hannibal.

The last of the historic buildings in Downtown Hannibal is now getting a new look.

The Mark Twain Home Foundation is looking for donations to fund improvements to the Pilaster House, also referred to as Grant's Drug Store.

So far, 77% of the $600,000 goal has been raised. The money will go towards replacing rotting timbers, installing updated technology in the building and outfit it with various displays showing what the building used to look like back in the 1840/1850 era.

"By having these buildings that Mark Twain writes about, that he knew, is a perfect setting for providing the education and interpretation for the public," said Henry Sweets, executive director of the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum.

The $600,000 goal will also go towards updating technology in the Mark Twain Boyhood Home. The current exhibits were installed in 2005.

If you're interested in contributing to the Mark Twain Home Foundation contact (573) 221-9010.