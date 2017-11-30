Cape Air takes off for last flight in Quincy

United employee looks over computers being installed at the service terminal.

A United employee works on the software for the air service change over.

Travelers flying out of Quincy will step onto a jet starting Friday.

A new service begins as Cape Air's final flight landed Thursday. It may take a little longer to get through security tomorrow as more people will be on future flights.

Jet service from Quincy to Chicago includes 50 seats, bigger planes than what we're used to in the Gem City. Friday's flight is nearly sold out, but you can still buy tickets through United's website.

United officials say if you plan to check a bag for the flight, it must be at least 45 minutes before takeoff. So they suggest arriving earlier. Passengers getting off the last Cape Air flight say it's disappointing St. Louis and Southwest will no longer be an option.

"I've had kind of a consistent travel lifestyle because I travel a lot for work," Anand Sangoi said. "I've got the routine down. There's a lot of flight options, or at least there were a lot of flight options."

Quincy City Council recommended SkyWest to the Department of Transportation after push back against its original recommendation, but at the time Airport Director Terrance Ward said SkyWest gives the airport the best opportunity to reach its 10,000 passenger goal. That means means a $1-million grant from the federal government for airport improvements.