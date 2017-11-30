Article dubs Gov. Rauner as 'worst in nation'

Bruce Rauner gets a tour of a local facility during a recent stop in Quincy.

Illinois governor Bruce Rauner was named the worst Republican governor in the country.

That was published Thursday by the National Review, a conservative editorial magazine. Quincy University professor Justin Coffey says he thinks Rauner is the most vulnerable incumbent in next year's primary elections nationwide.

Coffey says the republican party is divided on Rauner after reports of breaking political promises and having vetoes overturned, including with votes from his own party.

"It is never good for an incumbent to be challenged in a primary because it shows the party is divided," Coffey explained. "What Bruce Rauner needs to do between now and November 2018 is unite the republican party, particularly conservatives around him."

Coffey also said he'll be shocked if Rauner gets re-elected.