QPS to sell two buildings

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools expects to sell two of its school buildings in 2018.

School Board Vice President Mike Troup says an auction date for Washington and Dewey Schools will be set at the board's next meeting on December 19th. 

While the schools will be sold, Troup says the board will hold off turning the buildings over to the buyer right away, in case there are delays in construction on two of the new schools.

"You never know if something unusual happens," Troup explained. "We don't expect that, but if it did we want to make sure we have the flexibility to continue to operate without any kind of hiccup there."

Troup says several potential buyers expressed interest in the Washington School. One of those is Help Us Build, or HUB, which would turn the school into a community service hub. 

