Adams County Drug Court graduation

QUINCY, Ill.

An important step Thursday for Tri-State residents battling addiction, three people graduated from Adams County Drug Court.

It's the last of three phrases in an intensive probationary program that includes treatment, self help meetings, urine analysis, and regular court appearances.

"Once they're clean and sober, they're employed, they're becoming good family members, the goal is to get them in our community into a safe place for themselves, where they are no longer in the criminal justice system," said 8th Circuit Judge Debra Wellborn.  "It means they're working, they're doing well and its obviously a benefit to all of us."

Drug court in Adams County started in 2006 and has graduations every six to eight months.
 

