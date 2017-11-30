Tri-State school gets perfect rating in state report

Marion County R-II has new technology in the classroom.

Marion County R-II has 204 students in the K thru 12 school

It's a perfect score for Marion County R-II. The school district received a perfect score on the state's Annual Performance Report.

The Annual Performance Report looks at things like test scores, attendance, graduation rates and college/career readiness.

Savannah O'Bryan has been teaching at Marion County R-II in Philadelphia for two years and says this school is different than ones she's taught at in the past.

"We do a lot more of breaking into groups and kids talking instead of the teacher up telling the kids what they need to be doing or thinking," said O'Bryan. "The kids are doing the thinking."

"The relationships that are built between teachers and students are bar-none the biggest reason why we do so well," said O'Bryan.

After hearing about the perfect school on Missouri's Annual Performance Report, Superintendent Tony DeGrave says the honor is well deserved.

"It's just a great place," said DeGrave. "We're all special to have the ability to work here and be around great kids."