Quincy fire prompts first bulb change

The Quincy Fire Department announced the first light bulb change Friday as part of the Keep the Wreaths Red campaign.

The annual campaign is held during the holiday season to promote fire safety. Anytime there's a fire in the city, a red bulb is changed to a white bulb.

QFD reported the first bulb was changed due to a grease fire Thursday at 647 Ohio St. Officials stated the fire was extinguished when firefighters arrive, but it could have been much worse.

A news release stated crews noticed melted knobs and discoloration on the wall behind the stove and ceiling because of heat.

The release stated they later determined the resident forgot to turn off the stove. A neighbor saw flames in the window and told the resident who was outside at the time.

"Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food," firefighter Jerry Mast stated. "If you leave the kitchen for even a short time, turn off the stove."

If a fire does occur, Mast said you should take the following steps.

"On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner," Mast said. "Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. For an over fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed."

QFD stated the home also did not have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. They reminded residents there should be a working smoke detector within 15 feet of all rooms used for sleeping, on every level of the home.

You're encouraged to test the batteries monthly and change them twice a year.