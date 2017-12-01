Man arrested in Colorado on Iowa cold case murder charge

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) - A man who was married to a southeast Iowa woman who went missing in 2000 has been arrested and charged with killing her.

The Iowa Public Safety Department says 52-year-old Michael Lee Syperda was taken into custody Thursday in the Glenwood Springs area of Colorado. A Henry County grand jury indicted him Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Court records don't list the name of an attorney for him.

Authorities intend to have him extradited to Iowa. Department agent Ryan Kedley declined to say what led to the arrest after so many years.

Elizabeth Syperda was last seen July 16, 2000, in Mount Pleasant. Family and friends think she may have gone walking to meet Michael Syperda, who lived nearby. The two were estranged at the time.

