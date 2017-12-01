2017 WGEM Fall Harvest Bucket Blitz

The annual WGEM Fall Harvest Bucket Blitz is back next week and we need your help.

This is the 33rd year WGEM has been holding the Bucket Blitz for the Salvation Army. Below are the locations and times for next week's blitz.

QUINCY

Volunteers will be at the entrance of the Quincy Mall at 33rd & Broadway from Monday, Dec. 4 through Thursday Dec. 7 from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. They will be standing at the center island at the entrance. People can drive up and drop off their donation.

HANNIBAL

There will be a one-day collection in Hannibal on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Location will be at the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.

GIVING

Donations in cash, check, credit or debit cards are accepted. Salvation Army DipJars are an easy way to make a $10 or $20 donation with your credit or debit cards.

Donations can also be made by texting DONATEQUINCY or DONATEHANNIBAL to 41444

In our 33rd Year, we have raised our goal to $33,000.