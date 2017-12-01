Bucket Blitz kicks off

The 33rd annual WGEM Bucket Blitz for the Salvation Army began Monday Morning. For its 33rd year, the fundraising goal is $33,000.

Patty Douglas, the development director with the Salvation Army, said the Christmas Campaign is their biggest fundraising effort of the year and she said your donations are put to use immediately throughout the holidays.

Douglas said without this campaign, what they do wouldn't be possible.

"The money from that helps pay for that meal, the Christmas dinner," Douglas stated. "Also for the toys and the food baskets that we distribute in December."

Douglas said money raised helps out with their social services programs throughout the year, as well, including the Leap program.

"Our Leap program which provides things that will help people to be able to get a job or keep a job. So if someone maybe needs a new tire on their car in order to get to work."

Other programs the money funds include their emergency shelter, Pathway to Hope, along with the many food services at the food pantry.

There are plenty of ways to give as well. You can make donations by cash, check or even credit card at the Bucket Blitz located 33rd and Broadway. New this year you can text to donate by texting DonateQuincy to 41444.