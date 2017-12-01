Police investigating Palmyra vehicle break-ins

The Palmyra Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins this week, according to the chief.

Police Chief Eddie Bogue said his office received several reports Tuesday regarding break-ins on the north side of town. He said all of the vehicles were within a two-block radius.

Bogue said four vehicles were entered between late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. He said all of them were unlocked, but only one had an item taken.

According to Bogue, that item was a .223 caliber rifle.

Several residential burglaries were also reported in Marion Co. recently.

"It is unknown at this time if the vehicle break ins are related to the residential burglaries in Marion County," Bogue stated.

Bogue asked that people not leave valuables in plain sight and always lock their vehicles. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Palmyra Police Department at 573-769-5540.