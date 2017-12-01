Bushnell man arrested on theft charges

A Bushnell, Illinois, man was arrested on theft charges Thursday, according to McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.

VanBrooker stated Brandon Jackson, 36 of Bushnell, was arrested at a residence in Bushnell.

Detectives with the sheriff's office recovered a previously reported stolen two-wheel acetylene cart, according to VanBrooker. He stated the cart was reported stolen from a Prairie City address.

He stated detectives also recovered four ladders and four L.P cylinders that are believed to be stolen from a business in Bushnell.

Jackson was also in possession of under five grams of methamphetamine, according to VanBrooker.

VanBrooker stated Jackson was lodged in the McDonough County Jail and charged with theft over $500 and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Jackson's bond was set at $50,000, ten percent to apply, according to VanBrooker.