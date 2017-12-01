NECAC helping residents sign up for utility assistance

For northeast Missouri residents struggling to heat their homes this winter, there's a program that can help.

Dec. 1 marks the first day individuals and families in northeast Missouri can start receiving funding from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

NECAC Marion County Intake Assistant Cassandra Lorenson said on Friday that while the organization is down roughly 300 applications this year, they anticipate more people applying in the coming months.

"We'll probably see an influx on our applications and a lot more disconnect notices." Lorenson said. "I mean, Marion County. We weren't touched with the Liberty Utility rise, but the other counties that were, it's going to be a big increase to their bill."

To sign up for the program, you can visit one of NECAC's office locations.